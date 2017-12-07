Sportsline Player of the Week: West Feliciana QB Derek Turner

It’s been a week of celebration in St. Francisville, as their beloved Saints prepare to play for the school’s first football state championship in program history.

West Feliciana finally made it over the “semifinal hurdle” with Friday’s 45-26 win over Jennings. The Saints had lost in the semis each of the previous three seasons.

A big part of that victory was the performance of Saints’ quarterback Derek Turner. The senior had 154 yards rushing with two touchdowns, and threw for 85 additional yards and another score.

Head coach Robb Odom says the biggest factor in his success is not his speed, but his physical and mental toughness. Turner is the team’s soft spoken leader, on the field and in the hallways.

For West Feliciana, finally getting to The Dome is nice, but just getting there isn’t the only goal. The Saints face Richwood in Friday’s 3A state championship game in the Mercedes-Benz Superdome, looking for that elusive state title.

