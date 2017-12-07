WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY: Wintry mix possible

Winter has arrived in south Louisiana and all eyes are focused on the overnight forecast.

Light rain and cold temperatures will be the rule throughout the day Thursday. Temperatures will be in the lower 40°s and will likely stay in the mid 40°s. The National Weather Service has issues a Winter Weather Advisory for our area. It will go into effect Thursday at 9:00 p.m. and will extend until noon on Friday.

Thursday night, chance of light rain, possibly mixed with sleet – then mixed with snow and sleet after midnight, a low of 34°.

Friday, a wintry mix is possible in the morning hours, but no accumulation expected. Rain showers are expected during the afternoon. The high will stay in the lower 40°s.

There’s a change in the weekend forecast, too. We are now anticipating a light freeze for the Red Stick on Saturday morning, with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s for Sunday and Monday mornings as well. The weekend will get a little warmer in the afternoons, with sunshine on both days taking temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The extended outlook keeps things on the cool side into the middle of next week, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday.

