WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY extended until 4 p.m.

South Louisiana is taking a snow day!

A Winter Weather Advisory has been extended through 4 p.m. for much of our viewing area, including metro Baton Rouge.

A Winter Storm Warning is in effect until 4 p.m. for Pointe Coupee, East and West Feliciana, St. Helena, Washington and northern Tangipahoa parishes - as well as the southwest counties in Mississippi.

A Hard Freeze Warning is in effect for much of Central Louisiana, including Avoyelles and St. Landry Parishes, until Saturday at 8 a.m.

The snow and precipitation will diminish from west to east this afternoon with the majority of us dry by this evening. Clearing skies tonight will allow temperatures to fall into the upper 20°s by Saturday morning. Lingering moisture on roadways and temperatures dipping below freezing for a number of hours could make for hazardous travel conditions in some areas overnight, especially on bridges and elevated roadways.

Sunshine returns on Saturday but it will remain rather cool as highs only reach the low 50°s.

Another freeze is expected on Sunday morning with lows in the upper 20°s to low 30°s. Sunday's highs will top out in the mid 50°s under sunny skies.

Generally dry weather is expected for most of next week and while it won't be quite as cold, temperatures will remain a bit below normal.

SAFETY TIPS:

Check family disaster supply kits to ensure they are prepared for the winter

Bring pets inside

Protect, cover or wrap water pipes

Protect plants as necessary

Ensure proper ventilation for fuel-burning equipment

Refuel heating sources outside.

Test smoke detectors

AAA recommends offers the following tips for driving in winter weather, however, you should stay off the roads if you can avoid it.

Avoid driving while you’re fatigued. Getting the proper amount of rest before taking on winter weather tasks reduces driving risks.

Never warm up a vehicle in an enclosed area, such as a garage

Make certain your tires are properly inflated

Keep your gas tank at least half full to avoid gas line freeze-up

If possible, avoid using your parking brake in cold, rainy, and snowy weather

Do not use cruise control when driving on any slippery surface (wet, ice, sand)

Use your seat belt every time you get into your vehicle

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: light snow continues through early afternoon; northerly winds – cold – a high of 39°

TONIGHT: drying out – partly cloudy, very cold; a low of 27°

TOMORROW: cold morning – sunshine returns, “warmer” – a high of 52°

TOMORROW NIGHT: clear and cold – a low of 31°

SUNDAY: sunny – light north winds, cool; a high of 53°

