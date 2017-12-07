Public allowed to comment during final review of BRPD chief candidates

The public will get their chance to sound off on the city's decision of a new police chief.

All seven remaining candidates will be given the opportunity to present a closing statement to the committee during the last public meeting on Thursday, Dec. 7 at 4:30 p.m. in Metro Council chambers. Public comment will be allowed at this meeting.

After the committee chooses their top five candidates, Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome will interview them personally and make a decision.

The process of finding a new police chief started when former chief, Carl Dabadie, submitted his letter of resignation to Broome on July 24, 2017. Shortly thereafter, Broome appointed Jonny Dunnam to fill the position of interim chief.

