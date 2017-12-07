Public allowed to comment during final review of BRPD chief candidates

Livingston Parish Sheriff Jason Ard personally thanked Bass Pro Shop and its employees for their assistance to Denham Springs and Livingston Parish following last year's devastating floods.More >>
Winter has arrived in south Louisiana and all eyes are focused on the overnight forecast.More >>
Reported cancellations due to weather.More >>
Five women have been arrested as part of undercover social media prostitution bust that was conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.More >>
The reward for information in the case of the death of a fire chief's wife has been increased.More >>
Police believe the 19-year-old father physically harmed his son to the point where the 7-week-old just couldn’t hold on.More >>
The school district is investigating the matter, during which the school’s principal says students were never in any danger.More >>
It was dark and slightly cold when he noticed the car seat on the ground.More >>
Daniel Ravenel Sothby's International Realty announced a record-breaking home sale on the Isle of Palms Wednesday.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
Southern California has already been hit hard by three major fires that have put tens of thousands of people under evacuation orders and destroyed at nearly 200 homes and buildings, a figure that is almost certain to grow.More >>
Having young children practice self-distancing - or "taking an outsider's view of one's own situation" - boosted their perseverance.More >>
A deputy ordered a man to cut off his dog's head to be tested for rabies after another deputy shot it. A state official said that is not proper protocol.More >>
Michael Slager, the ex-police officer shown on video shooting Walter Scott to death in 2015, has been sentenced.More >>
Google-owned YouTube has had a rough patch in late 2017, as advertisers have been pulling away from the platform.More >>
