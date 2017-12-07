WATCH LIVE: Murphy Paul swearing-in ceremony as Baton Rouge new police chief

On a mobile device? Click here to watch live.

Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome has named Murphy Paul, a member of Louisiana State Police, as the next chief of the Baton Rouge Police Department.

He took office on New Year's Day, but will be officially sworn-in as the new chief on January 8 at 2 p.m.

The other four finalists were:

Myron Daniels

Darryl Honore

Ronald Stevens

Robert McGarner

Paul was considered the front-runner for the past several months, particularly after he made it to the list of finalists named by a mayor-appointed panel. He is currently a Lieutenant Colonel, serving as Deputy Superintendent of the Bureau of Investigation with state police.

He was also unique among the candidates – the only one with no experience with BRPD. “The fact that Lt. Col. Paul comes from the outside was not necessarily a determining factor, I'll be honest with you,” Broome said.

During his 23 years with LSP, Paul worked his way up the ranks. During that time, he took on roles in Support Services, Internal Affairs, Narcotics, Detectives, Criminal Intelligence, and Patrol. Paul, a native of New Orleans, holds a degree in Criminal Justice from Loyola University in New Orleans.

“I look forward to taking that experience and bringing it here to Baton Rouge,” Paul said.

Paul’s appointment follows a difficult two years for Baton Rouge, where the relationship between police and the community has in many ways splintered – in no small part due to the shooting death of Alton Sterling. The new chief called for a culture shift, spelling out his vision for “community policing.”

“We change behavior through policy, through training and initiatives, and that's how we're going to do it. We're going to get the supervisors to buy into it, we're going to get the police officers in the police department to believe in it,” said Paul, noting that he does not have “all the answers,” saying he will be seeking input from officers and other BRPD leaders.

Getting the officers on board is no guarantee. During his speech accepting the position, Paul extended a hand to officers and the community. “I hear you loud and clear, I heard your words, and I listened to your concerns,” he said.

Broome ran for office on the promise of replacing Carl Dabadie. That proved difficult, however, due to civil service rules barring her from firing him outright. Dabadie ultimately retired in July, clearing the way for the new chief.

Broome said she believes Paul will provide a fresh start. “I expect to see tangible evidence and outcomes, where we have a reduction in crime, where we have community and police working together,” she said.

But Paul already faces a systematic challenge that is not going to go away any time soon: a staff shortage that could interfere with his reform plans. “When you're 60 people short in the police department, 100 people short in the sheriff's office, you get people pulled from community policing, you get them pulled from intelligence, because they have to answer calls,” Moore said.

Paul said his first goal is to address the record-breaking homicide count in East Baton Rouge Parish, saying he’s going to lean on local and federal partners to help slow the violence. Paul said he plans to build on ideas presented by other candidates and those within BRPD to develop a plan of attack on crime. “We're going to work together as a community, as one,” he said.

He added he plans to meet with former BRPD chiefs in his first seven days to hear from them and draw ideas from those conversations on the way forward. "I believe there is a sort of fraternity there and I look forward to what they have to say," Paul said.

With the Attorney General’s decision still pending in the Alton Sterling case, Paul says they will continue to follow the plans already established in case of “any even that happens in the City of Baton Rouge.”

He also says he has not seen any video of the incident beyond that released publicly. "I respect processes and have only seen what’s available for public consumption, but have faith in Attorney Jeff Landry’s office as they continue to work through the process," he added.

Paul will be taking a slight pay cut with his new job. He is currently making $150,750 annually in his position with state police. His new job will pay $146,510 per year.

The process of finding a new police chief started when former chief, Carl Dabadie, submitted his letter of resignation to Broome on July 24. Shortly thereafter, Broome appointed Jonny Dunnam to fill the position of interim chief.

Twelve candidates applied to succeed Dabadie. After the civil service test and a series of public interviews with a mayor-appointed panel, that list was whittled down to the five finalists.

The public got its chance to sound off on the mayor's decision on a new chief on December 7. The candidates were also given the opportunity to present a closing statement to the committee during the last public meeting in the metro council chambers.

