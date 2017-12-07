Finalists for BRPD chief position announced, new chief to be named Friday

The final five candidates for the position of BRPD chief have been announced and Mayor-President Sharon Weston Broome said she will name her choice on Friday from the remaining five candidates.

The five finalists are:

Myron Daniels

Darryl Honore

Ronald Stevens

Robert McGarner

Murphy Paul

The public got their chance to sound off on the city's decision on a new chief on December 7.

The candidates were given the opportunity to present a closing statement to the committee during the last public meeting in the Metro Council chambers. Public comment was allowed at this meeting.

The process of finding a new police chief started when former chief, Carl Dabadie, submitted his letter of resignation to Broome on July 24, 2017. Shortly thereafter, Broome appointed Jonny Dunnam to fill the position of interim chief.

