Domestic violence murder rate doubles from last year in Capital City

Domestic violence murders are on the rise in Baton Rouge, according to Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields.More >>
Domestic violence murders are on the rise in Baton Rouge, according to Assistant District Attorney Melanie Fields.More >>
According to a new report from 24/7 Wall St., Louisiana has the worst run state government in the country.More >>
According to a new report from 24/7 Wall St., Louisiana has the worst run state government in the country.More >>
A t-shirt shop based in New Orleans, known for their products featuring inside New Orleans jokes and phrases, is planning to have a banner flown over the stadium during the Falcons vs. Saints game on Thursday night.More >>
A t-shirt shop based in New Orleans, known for their products featuring inside New Orleans jokes and phrases, is planning to have a banner flown over the stadium during the Falcons vs. Saints game on Thursday night.More >>
Felicia Williams says like many others, in August of 2016, several feet of water forced her family out of their home. “I’m talking about heavy chairs from the dining room table were floating,” Williams said. “It had things from the back of my house in the front. It was that bad.”More >>
Felicia Williams says like many others, in August of 2016, several feet of water forced her family out of their home. “I’m talking about heavy chairs from the dining room table were floating,” Williams said. “It had things from the back of my house in the front. It was that bad.”More >>
Wednesday has been a damp, cold, and just plain ugly day as we expected, and it doesn’t get much better for Wednesday night into Thursday either. Passing showers will continue through the evening, overnight, and right into Thursday morning with rain likely through the day on Thursday as well.More >>
Wednesday has been a damp, cold, and just plain ugly day as we expected, and it doesn’t get much better for Wednesday night into Thursday either. Passing showers will continue through the evening, overnight, and right into Thursday morning with rain likely through the day on Thursday as well.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>
A man's Facebook post about a run-in with another passenger at an airport is going viral.More >>