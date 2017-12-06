La. has worst run state government in the country, according to new report

According to a new report from 24/7 Wall St., Louisiana has the worst run state government in the country.

For the past eight years, 24/7 Wall St. has reviewed economic indicators, budget allocations, balance sheets, and many social measures to compile their annual State of the States ranking. They look at factors such as unemployment rate, credit rating, and budget to make the determination. Click here for the full methodology used to create the report.

Here are some key factors that contribute to Louisiana taking the number one spot on their list of worst run governments:

2016 unemployment: 6.1% (3rd highest)

Pension funded ratio: 63.3% (13th lowest)

Credit rating and outlook: Aa3/Negative

Poverty: 20.2% (2nd highest)

The report notes many of worst managed states have low budgets, and Louisiana is no different. The state collects the equivalent of $2,071 per person in tax revenue per year compared to the average of $2,821 that other state collect. Given the state's low amount of revenue, it struggles to save for unexpected budget shortfalls and to fund its pension system.

The report says Louisiana's rainy day fund is only worth about 3 percent of its annual budget and only 63.3 percent of the state's pension system is funded.

Unemployment is also a major issue for Louisiana. About 6.1 percent of the state's work force was unemployed in 2016, the third highest unemployment rate in the country, the report states. Also, the average unemployment insurance payout covers less than a quarter of the typical weekly wage, but nationwide, these payouts typically cover over a third of the average weekly wage.

The top ten worst run state government, according to the report, are as follows:

Louisiana New Mexico Mississippi Alabama Pennsylvania New Jersey Rhode Island Illinois Oklahoma West Virginia

And according to the report, the top ten best run state governments are:

Minnesota Utah Iowa Oregon Washington Nebraska North Dakota Idaho Colorado Hawaii

Click here for the full article.

