Baton Rouge General opens new clinic specializing in care for seniors

Baton Rouge General recently opened a new clinic, Louisiana Internal Medicine Associates, offering comprehensive medical care for adults and seniors at its Bluebonnet location, in Medical Tower 2.

The clinic, staffed by board-certified internists who serve as faculty of the internal medicine residency program and nurse practitioners, offers same-day appointments and manages patients’ overall health including prevention, diagnosis, treatment, management of chronic and complex conditions, and palliative care. In addition to primary care, providers will focus on improving the health of adults over 65.

“We are here to serve,” said Dr. Venkat Banda, FACP, Chief Academic Officer of Baton Rouge General. “We would like to provide comprehensive care to all adults with acute illnesses and multiple chronic conditions in a timely and convenient manner through same-day appointments and telemedicine.”

The LIMA team includes Dr. Venkat Banda, Dr. Aaron DeWitt, Dr. Karthik Reddy, Brittany Castilaw, APRN-FNP, Kristin Guidry, APRN-FNP and internal medicine residents, giving additional focus to patients’ healthcare needs.

Free valet parking services are available at 8585 Picardy Avenue, Suite 410, Medical 2. To make an appointment, call 225-763-4111 or visit brgeneral.org/lima.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.