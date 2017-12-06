NOLA t-shirt shop to have banner poking fun at Falcons fly over stadium during match-up with Saints

A t-shirt shop based in New Orleans, known for their products featuring inside New Orleans jokes and phrases, is planning to have a banner flown over the stadium during the Falcons vs. Saints game on Thursday night.

The Saints (9-3) face the Falcons (7-5) in Atlanta on Thursday, December 7. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:25 p.m.

Dirty Coast says they have paid for a banner to be pulled over the stadium for three hours. The banner will read, "28-3 NEVER FORGET," poking fun at the fact that Atlanta was up 28-3 against the Patriots in last year's Super Bowl before ultimately losing to them.

It's sure to be a treat for Who Dat fans to see in Atlanta!

