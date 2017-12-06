Pennington Biomedical seeking people with moderate Alzheimer's disease for study

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking those with a probable Alzheimer’s diagnosis as scientists and doctors assess a study drugs and its effects on patients living with moderate Alzheimer’s disease through the SUVN research study.
The study will evaluate the improvement of patients’ ability to perform daily living activities and cognitive function. Researchers will also evaluate the drug’s safety and how well participants tolerate the medication.
Participants can earn up to $150 for study completion.
If you like to discuss this research study in more detail or have any questions, contact a member of the study team by calling 225-763-2973 or by email at dementia@pbrc.edu.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.