Pennington Biomedical seeking people with moderate Alzheimer's disease for study

The Pennington Biomedical Research Center is looking those with a probable Alzheimer’s diagnosis as scientists and doctors assess a study drugs and its effects on patients living with moderate Alzheimer’s disease through the SUVN research study.

The study will evaluate the improvement of patients’ ability to perform daily living activities and cognitive function. Researchers will also evaluate the drug’s safety and how well participants tolerate the medication.

To qualify for this research study, participants should:

Be between the ages of 50 and 85

Have a diagnosis of probable Alzheimer’s disease

Be on a stable dose of donepezil hydrochloride and memantine hydrochloride for at least 3 months prior to enrolling in this study

Have a trial partner/caregiver to attend all study visits with the participant and be able to answer questions about the participant.

Participants can earn up to $150 for study completion.

If you like to discuss this research study in more detail or have any questions, contact a member of the study team by calling 225-763-2973 or by email at dementia@pbrc.edu.

