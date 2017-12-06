Ochsner provides tips for a safe holiday season

Each year, the holiday seasons sees an uptick of emergency room visits, and Ochsner Urgent Care Physician Dr. Yihong Zheng is offering several recommendations to keep you and your family safe and accident free.
“Whether you are decorating your tree and the inside of your home, or tackling the outside with lights and ornaments, keep in mind that safety comes first so you don’t end up with a visit to the emergency room or urgent care,” said Dr. Zheng, “At this time of year, we see a lot of cuts, burns and broken bones from decorating accidents.”
If there are children around, choking hazards become another potential risk. Electrical fire hazards can be especially dangerous and extra precautions should always be taken to ensure all wiring is safe to use.
Dr. Zheng said these tips can help you stay injury-free and healthy this winter.
Lift Smart
For many people, the holidays mean carrying boxes of ornaments and decorations out of storage, not to mention the massive trees that are hauled into living rooms. It is important that proper lifting techniques are used while setting up trees and placing heavy decorations on the gutter or roof.
Practice Ladder Safety
Watch for Cuts
You should always wear gloves when decorating with light bulbs or ornaments that are breakable. Botch can cause either minor or deep cuts that could require stitches. It is also advisable to wear closed-toe shoes to avoid stepping on breakable objects.
Fire and Burn Prevention
Though not common, holiday tree fires can cause serious injury, property damage, and even death. The following tree maintenance should be followed carefully to avoid a potential tragedy:
For more information or to schedule a primary care appointment, call 225-761-5200 or schedule online at www.ochsner.org/info.
Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.
844 Government Street
Baton Rouge, LA 70802
(225) 383-9999
All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 Raycom Media. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy, and Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.