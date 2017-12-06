Attorney, former DA candidate accused of molesting a juvenile in 2003

An attorney and former candidate for the District Attorney’s Office of the 20th Judicial District has been arrested following accusations that he molested a juvenile in 2003, according to the West Feliciana Parish Sheriff's Office.

David R. Opperman, 55, of St. Francisville, turned himself into deputies at the West Feliciana Parish Detention Center on Wednesday.

A complaint filed on November 20, 2017, accused Opperman of molesting a 13-year-old girl in October 2003. Deputies investigated the allegations and issued a warrant for Opperman’s arrest on Tuesday.

A judge set Opperman’s bond at $50,000. Deputies say the case remains under investigation.

Current East and West Feliciana Parish District Attorney Sam D'Aquilla defeated Opperman in the November 4, 2014, election.

