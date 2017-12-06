Chance of snow on Friday in Baton Rouge increases

Wednesday has been a damp, cold, and just plain ugly day as we expected, and it doesn’t get much better for Wednesday night into Thursday either.

Passing showers will continue through the evening, overnight, and right into Thursday morning with rain likely through the day on Thursday as well. Temperatures will slowly ease their way down into the upper 30° to near 40° for the morning start in the Red Stick on Thursday. Be ready for another round of slick streets early Thursday and allow yourself a little extra time for that morning commute.

Off and on rains continue through the day on Thursday, essentially everybody gets wet during the day, with the clouds, rains, and northerly winds keeping temperatures in the 40s throughout the day. In effect, Thursday is shaping up to be a near repeat of Wednesday.

Not surprisingly, the developing potential for winter precipitation on Friday is becoming an ever-increasing story for the WAFB area. That potential looks a little better than it did on Tuesday, and now we were even thinking that there is low end potential for accumulations on Friday morning!

The First Alert Forecast for temperatures early Friday morning is in the low to mid 30s for metro Baton Rouge. While that is above freezing at the surface, models are now showing that air temperatures will be below freezing not far above the surface.

Keep in mind that under this type of weather pattern (a cold rain with winds out of the north), virtually all of the precipitation that falls from the clouds starts out as snow. So the question becomes: Will the air remain cold enough through the lower layers of the atmosphere for that snow to reach the ground before melting? We can have snow with the surface temperature several degrees above freezing (35° - 36°) as long as the layer of above freezing air is relatively shallow (less than a few hundred feet or so, depending on the air’s humidity and the rate of fall of the snowflakes).

Most of our latest model runs are suggesting that the warm (above freezing) layer will indeed be rather shallow. So that means the atmosphere’s temperature profile looks like it could support some flakes.

The next question becomes: Will the moisture still be in place for Friday morning?

The latest round of model outputs suggest a better chance for both conditions to be in place: below freezing air just above the surface and falling precipitation on Friday morning. In fact, the NWS Weather Prediction Center (WPC) now has much of the WAFB area with a 20 percent chance of accumulations for Friday morning!

We need to point out that there still remains considerable uncertainty about Friday morning's forecast and that forecasting snow and/or a wintry mix for our area is one of the toughest things to do. However, it does appear as though the chance for snow on Friday has definitely increased.

Regardless of what happens on Friday morning, skies should slowly begin slow clearing into the afternoon. However, temperatures will still only manage to get into the mid to upper 40s for Friday afternoon, making for another very cool day.

There’s a change in the weekend forecast too. We are now anticipating a light freeze for the Red Stick on Saturday morning, with lows dropping into the low to mid 30s for Sunday and Monday mornings as well. The one bit of good news for the weekend is that it will get a little warmer in the afternoons, with sunshine on both days taking temperatures in the mid to upper 50s.

The extended outlook keeps things on the cool side into the middle of next week, with afternoon highs in the upper 50s to low 60s for Monday, Tuesday, and Wednesday. After our extended run of warmer than normal weather over the last several weeks, it looks like those of you that wanted a taste of winter are certainly getting it over the next five to seven days!

