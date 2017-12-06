Five women arrested as part of undercover social media prostitution bust

Five women have been arrested as part of undercover social media prostitution bust that was conducted by the East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office.

On Tuesday, November 5 around 2 p.m., agents with EBRSO were conducting an undercover prostitution operation where they were contacting various females who were advertising sexual services on a number of social media sites.

Undercover agents would contact the women, agree upon a price, then meet the women at a motel room.

The following women were arrested and booked into the East Baton Rouge Parish Prison:

Anna Guidry, 30, of Prairieville Prostitution



Eriel Jefferson, 20, of Ferriday Prostitution



Victoria Lithgow, 32, of Gonzales Prostitution - Lithgow also pleaded guilty to a prostitution charge in 2011.



Myeshia Robinson, 28, of Clayton Prostitution - Jefferson was reportedly discovered in the bathroom at the same time as undercover agents were conducting the bust on Robinson. Jefferson reportedly agreed to engage in sexual acts once the undercover agent was done with Robinson.



Candace Ware, 38, of Dothan, Alabama Prostitution Possession of schedule I narcotics - While being arrested, agents reportedly found in Ware's room a clear plastic bag containing 65 doses of ecstasy. They also reportedly found an Ibuprofen bottle with another 18 doses of ecstasy.



?Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.