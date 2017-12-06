Former LSU defensive back says he's heading to Alabama

Former LSU defensive back Saivion Smith is heading to SEC West rival Alabama.

Smith made the announcement via Twitter Wednesday afternoon.

The defensive back played this season at Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College. He had 31 tackles, a forced fumble, two interceptions and six pass breakups for the Bulldogs.

The five-star recruit committed to LSU in 2016 out of IMG Academy in St. Petersburg, FL.

In his freshman season, Smith played in 10 games for LSU, totaling four tackles and two pass breakups.

LSU and Alabama will meet at Tiger Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 3, 2018, just in case you're wondering.

