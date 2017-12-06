Deputies looking for 2 men who stole 27 bottles of liquor from Port Allen Walmart

Authorities are asking for the public’s help in identifying two men wanted for stealing 27 bottles of liquor from the Walmart in Port Allen last month.

The first theft occurred around 11:30 a.m. on November 19. West Baton Rouge sheriff’s deputies say two African American men allegedly stuffed 14 (750-milliliter) bottles of Grey Goose vodka into their pants and left the store without paying for them.

The suspects returned to the store around 9:15 p.m. on November 20 and allegedly stole five (1.75-liter) bottles of Jack Daniel’s Tennessee whiskey, four (750-milliliter) bottles of Bombay Sapphire gin, and four (750-milliliter) bottles of Crown Royal Canadian whiskey.

Authorities describe the first suspect as approximately 6 feet tall and weighing about 250 pounds. He was wearing a white shirt that had the words “Blessings on Blessings on Blessings” with a blue jacket, black jeans, and a baseball cap.

The second suspect is described as 5 feet 10 inches tall weighing about 230 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt black jacket and a grey beanie on his head. In both thefts, the men were riding in a newer model small red sub-compact SUV.

Anyone with any information on the identities of the two men is asked to call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867 or the West Baton Rouge Sheriff’s Office Detective Division at (225) 382-5200.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.