2017 Year-in-Review: WAFB's Liz Koh reflects on first full year on 9News This Morning

2017 was my first full year working at Channel 9. If you watch 9News This Morning you will already know this, but from my first week to the end of this year there hasn't been a dull moment working in Baton Rouge.

My first day at WAFB was August 11, 2016. We were at Brusly High School covering the first day of school. Then, the second day was dedicated to covering emergency preparations and sandbag locations for the rain coming down in Baton Rouge. Well, the rain never stopped so we began our wall-to-wall flood coverage. My third day, I was assigned to cover emergency flood response in Livingston parish. As my photographer and I were on our way to a local shelter, we ended up getting stuck on I-12 for 15 hours.

The stories that followed in the days, weeks and months were mostly dedicated to the flood and flood recovery.

As we rang in 2017, we still covered flood recovery and to this day we’re still covering it. But the new year meant new opportunities to bring fun stories back into the morning mix.

I get the unique opportunity of working in morning news. Our viewers start their day with us. They trust us to tell them the top stories of the day and what’s happening around town. Typically you’ll see me out early in the morning covering breaking news, severe weather, and when we can, the “fun” stuff.

Truth be told, I LOVE the fun stuff. It means we get to make people smile first thing in the morning. Plus, I get to connect our viewers with some incredible people and organizations right here in our community. It’s a win-win for me.

From learning how to surf at BREC’s Liberty Lagoon to donating blood live on TV at Lifeshare Blood Center to log rolling at the Greater Baton Rouge State Fair, it’s all been a great adventure.

My motto for these fun stories is, “If I’m having fun, the viewers are having fun.”

I am grateful for my job and the opportunity to bring our viewers along for all of my adventures. Here's to bringing you along on all new adventures in 2018. Thanks for watching, and see you in the new year!

