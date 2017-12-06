Shelter asks for donations to help winter weather freeze plan

Information provided by Bishop Ott Shelter

BATON ROUGE, LA - As a community leading homeless services provider, the Bishop Ott Shelter Program has put a freeze plan into effect and is prepared to accommodate homeless men, women, and children in need of shelter during this cold weather snap. As part of our efforts, we reach out to unsheltered homeless people during the day.

Our program operates three night shelters and one homeless day center. We currently operate two emergency shelters for men and one for homeless women and children. We expect to fill all beds and will make room for emergency cases. Our Day Center will provide a warm place for homeless women and children. In addition to providing shelter, our programs offer services to help individuals break the cycle of homelessness and become selfsufficient.

Our programs have a remarkable record of helping the homeless obtain employment, affordable housing and other things necessary to become self-sufficient. Our philosophy of giving a hand-up, not a hand-out, has been a successful approach. In addition, the opening of our Sweet Dreams Shelter for women and children expansion is just days away. This expansion will add more than 40 additional beds to our 36-bed facility, significantly expanding our ability to serve the homeless. We are so excited about opening the doors of this new facility before the winter months of January and February.

Cold temperatures always put extra stress on the limited resources and volunteers of our small non-profit. Individuals interested in assisting the homeless can do so by supporting current shelter needs.

We currently need:

disposable diapers (children and adult)

adult coats

men, women and children’s underwear

socks

knit caps

gloves

scarves

reading glasses (all strengths)

slippers

feminine hygiene products

towels and washcloths

toiletry items such as deodorant, soap, shampoo, body wash, lotion, and body powder

twin, full, & crib size sheets

paper products (napkins, paper towels, toilet paper)

disposable cups, plates, bowls, knives, forks, and spoons

rain gear

Call us at 383-7837 for more information. Financial contributions can be made to the Society of St. Vincent de Paul at P.O. Box 127, Baton Rouge, LA 70821-0127 or on-line at www.svdpbr.org.

Individuals interested in volunteering can call us at (225) 383-7837, ext. 0.