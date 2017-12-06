Student arrested for bringing 22 bags of marijuana to school, officials say

A teen was arrested after he was found with drugs that he allegedly planned to sell at school.

According to the Morgan City Police Department, Marquil Singleton, 17, is accused of bringing 22 bags of marijuana to school.

The marijuana was found by a K-9 and it was located in a vehicle. Officials did not say whether the vehicle belonged to Singleton.

The Morgan City High School student was arrested and charged with possession with the intent to distribute and violation of drug-free zone law. He was booked into the Morgan City Jail.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.