Danny Etling named the 2017 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

LSU quarterback Danny Etling has been named the SEC football Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on and off the field.

• An #SECgrad with a 3.72 GPA

• Vice Chair of the #SECFB Leadership Council

• 2,234 yards passing with 21 TD@LSUfootball's Danny Etling is the #SECFB Scholar-Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/95vnDl7bWB — Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 6, 2017

Etling graduated in May with a 3.72 grade point average and a degree in Mass Communications.

The senior was elected Vice Chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council and is a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.

On the football field, Etling completed 146 of 242 passes, threw 14 touchdowns and tossed only two interceptions.

He also ran the ball for 107 yards and two touchdowns.

2017 SEC Football Awards

Offensive Player Of The Year

Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Defensive Player of the Year

Roquan Smith, Georgia

Special Teams Player of the Year

Daniel Carlson, Auburn

Freshman of the Year

Jake Fromm, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year

Danny Etling, LSU

Jacobs Blocking Trophy

Braden Smith, Auburn

Coach of the Year

Kirby Smart, Georgia

