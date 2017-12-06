Danny Etling named the 2017 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Danny Etling named the 2017 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

By Kirk Michelet, Producer
BIRMINGHAM, AL (WAFB) -

LSU quarterback Danny Etling has been named the SEC football Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on and off the field.

Etling graduated in May with a 3.72 grade point average and a degree in Mass Communications. 

The senior was elected Vice Chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council and is a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree. 

On the football field, Etling completed 146 of 242 passes, threw 14 touchdowns and tossed only two interceptions. 

He also ran the ball for 107 yards and two touchdowns. 

2017 SEC Football Awards 
Offensive Player Of The Year
Kerryon Johnson, Auburn

Defensive Player of the Year
Roquan Smith, Georgia

Special Teams Player of the Year
Daniel Carlson, Auburn

Freshman of the Year
Jake Fromm, Georgia

Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Danny Etling, LSU

Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Braden Smith, Auburn

Coach of the Year
Kirby Smart, Georgia

