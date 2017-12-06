Danny Etling named the 2017 SEC Scholar-Athlete of the Year

LSU quarterback Danny Etling has been named the SEC football Scholar-Athlete of the Year for his work on and off the field.
• An #SECgrad with a 3.72 GPA— Southeastern Conference (@SEC) December 6, 2017
• Vice Chair of the #SECFB Leadership Council
• 2,234 yards passing with 21 TD@LSUfootball's Danny Etling is the #SECFB Scholar-Athlete of the Year. pic.twitter.com/95vnDl7bWB
Etling graduated in May with a 3.72 grade point average and a degree in Mass Communications.
The senior was elected Vice Chair of the SEC Football Leadership Council and is a CoSIDA Academic All-District honoree.
On the football field, Etling completed 146 of 242 passes, threw 14 touchdowns and tossed only two interceptions.
He also ran the ball for 107 yards and two touchdowns.
2017 SEC Football Awards
Offensive Player Of The Year
Kerryon Johnson, Auburn
Defensive Player of the Year
Roquan Smith, Georgia
Special Teams Player of the Year
Daniel Carlson, Auburn
Freshman of the Year
Jake Fromm, Georgia
Scholar-Athlete of the Year
Danny Etling, LSU
Jacobs Blocking Trophy
Braden Smith, Auburn
Coach of the Year
Kirby Smart, Georgia
