Winter makes strong push into south Louisiana

Winter is making a strong entrance into South Louisiana with the potential for temperatures to stay below 50° for the next few days.

Pacific moisture riding up and over chilly air positioned along the Gulf Coast will keep widespread rains going over the next couple of days. Temperatures may not get above 50° for some of us until Saturday afternoon!

Wednesday and Thursday will feature a chilly rain, but things get more interesting by Friday morning. A wintry mix, including snow, appears possible, but the main question centers around whether moisture will linger long enough to support the wintry threat.

Anything that does develop will likely diminish by lunchtime on Friday, with clearing skies arriving for the weekend. Afternoon highs will reach the mid to upper 50°s this weekend, but we'll be near freezing on both Saturday and Sunday mornings.

