One in critical condition due to crash on Central Thruway during morning commute

EAST BATON ROUGE PARISH, LA (WAFB) -

Multiple people were injured during a crash on the Central Thruway.

The crash happened near the intersection with Greenwell Springs Road at roughly 8 a.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Several people suffered minor injuries. One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

The Central Police Department is investigating the crash.

