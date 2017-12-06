Former long-time mayor for town of Livingston dies at 76

A beloved Livingston Parish politician will be laid to rest.

Derral Jones, long-time mayor of the town of Livingston will be buried Wednesday, Dec. 6.

Jones was a five-term mayor. He died Sunday of congestive heart failure.

Jones had been an alderman and fire chief prior to election as mayor and continued community work up until his death.

Visitation starts at 10 a.m. at Unity Prayer Center in Livingston. The funeral follows at 1 p.m. with burial right afterward in Gateway Gardens Memorial Park in Livingston.

