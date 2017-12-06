Jackknifed 18-wheeler causes major problems for morning commute - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Jackknifed 18-wheeler causes major problems for morning commute

By Samantha Morgan, Digital Content Executive Producer
Source: Louisiana State Police Source: Louisiana State Police
PRAIRIEVILLE, LA (WAFB) -

Miles of delays lasting for hours during the morning commute was all caused by a jackknifed 18-wheeler. 

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-10 westbound near the Prairieville exit (LA 73). By 5:30 a.m., the delays had reached more than a mile. An hour later, the delays were four miles long. 

Traffic was diverted at Gonzales. 

The road reopened at roughly 7:15 a.m. 

The crash is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police. 

The investigation is ongoing. 

