Jackknifed 18-wheeler causes major problems for morning commute

Miles of delays lasting for hours during the morning commute was all caused by a jackknifed 18-wheeler.

The crash happened around 4:30 a.m. Wednesday morning on I-10 westbound near the Prairieville exit (LA 73). By 5:30 a.m., the delays had reached more than a mile. An hour later, the delays were four miles long.

Traffic was diverted at Gonzales.

The road reopened at roughly 7:15 a.m.

The crash is being investigated by the Louisiana State Police.

The investigation is ongoing.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.