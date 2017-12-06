Gov. John Bel Edwards’ office holding holiday blood drive

Information provided John Bel Edwards' office

BATON ROUGE, LA - The Governor’s Office is holding a blood drive on Wednesday, December 6, from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. with the LifeShare bus at the Louisiana State Capitol Building, 900 North Third Street, Baton Rouge, La. Blood donors at the drive will receive limited edition socks stating, “I gave someone another holiday” on the soles.

“During the holiday season, the great need for blood donations does not go away,” Gov. Edwards said. “Louisianans have compassionate hearts and a true spirit for helping those in need. That spirit shines brighter during the season of giving and I encourage all to consider donating blood.”

LifeShare Blood Center reports that blood donations typically decline during the winter months jeopardizing the stability of the blood supply in our state where thousands of blood donors are needed every week to support patient needs.

“The most important gifts are those you can’t buy, and giving the gift of life through blood donation is truly meaningful for so many every day,” says Tina Martinez, Executive Director, Marketing and Communications for LifeShare Blood Center.

All blood types are needed and blood donors may also go to any volunteer blood donation center. For more information about blood donation go to lifeshare.org.