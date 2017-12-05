Lip syncers battle it out at Varsity Theatre for good cause - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Lip syncers battle it out at Varsity Theatre for good cause

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

Baton Rouge's best lip syncers battled it out on stage Tuesday night, and it was all for a good cause.

“Our goal, of course, is to eradicate cancer and to prevent cancer from happening in the first place through research, advocacy, prevention, and events like this. We're raising money to go to an amazing cause,” said Hitesh Chheda, co-president of Young Professional for ACS.

The first year, the event raised $4,000. Last year, they pulled in $26,000, and this year, they expect to top $50,000.

