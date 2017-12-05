Lip syncers battle it out at Varsity Theatre for good cause

Baton Rouge's best lip syncers battled it out on stage Tuesday night, and it was all for a good cause.

“Our goal, of course, is to eradicate cancer and to prevent cancer from happening in the first place through research, advocacy, prevention, and events like this. We're raising money to go to an amazing cause,” said Hitesh Chheda, co-president of Young Professional for ACS.

Some teams going all out this year for #LipSyncBR pic.twitter.com/htlMdkV8hm — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 6, 2017

Last year’s #LIPSYNCBR champ Lance Arvel representin tonight alongside the original dream team @GerronJordan and yours truly. The goal is to raise $50,000 for @AmericanCancer! @WAFB pic.twitter.com/mQjbVSM6cO — Graham Ulkins (@GrahamWAFB) December 6, 2017

The first year, the event raised $4,000. Last year, they pulled in $26,000, and this year, they expect to top $50,000.

