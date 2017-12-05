Cajun Red Bean & Sausage Soup (Source: WAFB)
-
Air date: December 5, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse
Prep Time: 2 and a half hours
Yields: 4 servings
Comment:
Red beans and rice is Louisiana's Monday dish. Here, the traditional recipe has been made into a hearty soup that can be used as a starter or an entrée.
Ingredients:
2 cups dried red kidney beans
¼ pound smoked sausage, sliced
¼ cup diced tasso (optional)
9 cups chicken broth
½ cup diced onions
¼ cup diced celery
¼ cup diced bell pepper
¼ cup sliced green onions
2 tbsps chopped parsley
2 tbsps minced garlic
1 bay leaf
2 tsps cider vinegar
¼ tsp thyme
¼ tsp chili powder
¼ tsp cracked black pepper
Method:
Place all ingredients in a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed stockpot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook 2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook until beans are very tender. Remove about ½ cup of beans from pot and purée in a food processor with 2 cups of liquid. (Or, you may mash the beans in the pot with the back of a cooking spoon.) Return puréed beans to soup to create a thicker consistency. NOTE: White or black beans can be substituted for red beans for an easy variation to this dish.