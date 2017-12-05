Cajun Red Bean & Sausage Soup

Substituting a few siple ingredients in your recipes will go a long way to making them - and you - significantly more healthy!

Air date: December 5, 2017. Source: Chef John Folse

Prep Time: 2 and a half hours

Yields: 4 servings

Comment:

Red beans and rice is Louisiana's Monday dish. Here, the traditional recipe has been made into a hearty soup that can be used as a starter or an entrée.

Ingredients:

2 cups dried red kidney beans

¼ pound smoked sausage, sliced

¼ cup diced tasso (optional)

9 cups chicken broth

½ cup diced onions

¼ cup diced celery

¼ cup diced bell pepper

¼ cup sliced green onions

2 tbsps chopped parsley

2 tbsps minced garlic

1 bay leaf

2 tsps cider vinegar

¼ tsp thyme

¼ tsp chili powder

¼ tsp cracked black pepper

Method:

Place all ingredients in a 1-gallon, heavy-bottomed stockpot and bring to a boil. Reduce to a simmer, cover and cook 2 hours, stirring occasionally to prevent sticking. Cook until beans are very tender. Remove about ½ cup of beans from pot and purée in a food processor with 2 cups of liquid. (Or, you may mash the beans in the pot with the back of a cooking spoon.) Return puréed beans to soup to create a thicker consistency. NOTE: White or black beans can be substituted for red beans for an easy variation to this dish.