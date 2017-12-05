Holiday decorations go up at governor's mansion; students perform for governor, first lady

The holidays have officially arrived at the Governor's Mansion.

Tuesday, the building was decked out with a Christmas tree and other decorations. Governor John Bel Edwards and First Lady Donna Edwards also got a very special performance from students at Our Lady of Mercy. Tuesday's Christmas celebration was topped off with holiday treats and a visit from Santa and Mrs. Claus.

For more holiday events and donation drives, click here.

