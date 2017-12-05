Like it or not, winter is coming; take action to prepare your home

Like it or not, winter is coming. Even though it was almost 80º outside Tuesday, by Wednesday, we will probably see our first freeze of the season.

Sitting in the shade of the trees at Baton Rouge beach, Paul Hammontree laughs at our winters. He grew up in Colorado. "The cold snaps here aren't really comparable," Hammontree jokes. "We put blankets over the fruit trees on the patio, then our kids pray really hard for snow."

Jay Grymes and the rest of the WAFB weather staff will be the first to tell you, snow is really a long shot. This cold snap is not the one to burst your pipes. That one, if it happens, usually falls in January or February, but there is no need to wait until the last minute to prepare your home.

Brother's Ace Hardware general manager, Craig Rhu, has been helping people winterize their homes for 40 years. He says besides the typical pipe wrapping and faucet covering, you might want to take a look at your irrigation system. "You want to be looking at your timers, unhooking your garden hoses, and putting up for the winter."

Rhu says it's also a good time to check your furnace filters. "You're going to be using your heater a lot more," he says. "Make sure you have a good furnace filter."

And while we are on the subject of heaters, the Baton Rouge Fire Department asks that you take care in placing any portable heaters around your home. The department suggests placing heaters at least three feet away from anything that can burn, including furniture, bedding, clothing, and pets.

It's also a good idea to have your chimney professionally inspected before using your fireplace.

