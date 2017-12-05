Rain expected for remainder of week; temps to start dropping fast

Showers and thunderstorms along a cold front are marching east and southeast through the WAFB viewing area Tuesday afternoon after reaching downtown Baton Rouge around 2:30 p.m. The line will continue to move to the east and southeast at about 30 to 35 mph. That should get the heaviest action out of the way for the metro area before the height of the evening commute.

The front will be off the Louisiana coast by midnight. Behind the afternoon front, expect temperatures to fall quickly as the winds shift around to the northwest and north. Rains will taper off into the evening, but may not come to a complete stop during the overnight hours.

By midnight, metro Baton Rouge will be in the low 50s, and that will likely be the high temperature for Wednesday!

Even though the front will be well to the south of the Capital City by Wednesday morning, a secondary disturbance moving west to east from Texas will result in a return of showers for Wednesday morning with rain likely through a good bit of the day. What’s more, Wednesday looks like it will be one of those “upside down” temperature days with the warmest part of the day occurring in the pre-dawn hours. During Wednesday’s daylight hours, temperatures will remain either flat or falling, with readings in the low 40s for the afternoon. Set rain chances for Wednesday at 70 percent.

Scattered to likely rains continue in the First Alert Forecast for Thursday and even continue into Friday with a 30 percent chance of rain through the first half of the day.

While wet will be a significant part of the forecast through the work week, the bigger story after Tuesday evening’s cold front passage will be the significant drop in temperatures. Many neighborhoods reached the 80s Tuesday afternoon, approaching records for some local communities, but our latest edition of the First Alert Forecast keeps temperatures below 50° through Saturday morning and below 60° for the Red Stick right through the weekend!

Thursday and Friday will be raw days by south Louisiana standards, with highs for many neighborhoods not getting out of the 40s on either day. Add in the rains and that should make for a pair of damp, disagreeable days indeed!

The forecast for Friday morning is calling for the low to mid 30s for much of the WAFB area. Factor in Friday morning’s chance of precipitation, and we cannot entirely rule out the potential for a little wintry mix. We will have to wait and see how that forecast scenario evolves in the coming days.

Highs will return to the upper 50s for Saturday and Sunday and sunshine returns for the weekend too, but for the time being, we’ve got morning starts near freezing for the Red Stick for both days.

Into next week, the forecast for Monday and Tuesday remains dry with afternoon highs climbing back into the mid 60s, a little closer to normal for this time of year.

