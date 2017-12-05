Pedestrian killed by train in Hammond

A pedestrian was killed by a train Tuesday morning in Hammond, say officials with the Tangipahoa Parish Sheriff's Office.

The incident happened around 11:40 a.m. on Tuesday, December 5 on Rogers Road at Highway 190 in Hammond.

The identity of the victim has not yet been released. Officials are still investigating the circumstances surrounding the fatality.

We will update this story with more information when we receive it.

