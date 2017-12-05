Tigers place 7 on coaches All-SEC teams

Seven Tigers have been named to the coaches All-SEC teams, announced on Tuesday.

LSU center Will Clapp and linebacker Devin White earned first team All-SEC honors.

Running back Derrius Guice, defensive backs Andraez "Greedy" Williams and Donte Jackson, offensive lineman Garrett Brumfield and return specialist DJ Chark were all named to the All-SEC second team.

Linebacker Arden Key was not selected to any of the All-SEC teams.

Alabama led the way with 10 representatives, while LSU and Auburn had seven selections and Georgia had five.

RELATED STORIES:

Tigers land 6 on AP's 2017 All-SEC Teams

Derrius Guice says he will make NFL Draft decision after the bowl game

LSU will be back in action New Year's Day when they face Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.