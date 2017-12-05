Man arrested for attempting to rob woman at gunpoint during sale of video game console

Denham Springs police say they arrested a man who allegedly attempted to rob a woman at gunpoint during a secondhand sale that was set up on social media.

Michael Mitchell allegedly met a woman at the Chase Bank on Range Avenue on Monday to buy a video game console. When the victim handed Mitchell the video game console, Mitchell allegedly pulled out a handgun and put it to the victim’s side.

The victim resisted and screamed, which alerted a Denham Springs police officer who was inside the bank for unrelated reasons. Mitchell fled southbound on S. Range Avenue in a 2015 Ford Focus at a "high rate of speed." Police were unable to apprehend him at the time.

Witnesses were able to give authorities Mitchell’s license plate number, cell phone number, and social media profile. Mitchell went to the Chase Bank earlier before the robbery and was recorded on surveillance video.

Later that evening, Denham Springs police detectives and Louisiana State Police arrested Mitchell at the Olive Garden on Siegen Lane in Baton Rouge where he worked. He was charged with one count of attempted armed robbery and is currently being held in the Livingston Parish Detention Center on a $100,000 bond.

Denham Springs police urge residents to use caution when selling items online. Police have created a Safe Transaction Zone police headquarters at 447 Lamm Street in Denham Springs. The safe zone is manned around the clock by an officer and is monitored and recorded by surveillance video.

