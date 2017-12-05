Thomas J. Moran foundation donates thousands to local nonprofits

The Thomas J. Moran Foundation, started by the Baton Rouge businessman who owned TJ Ribs, made some big donations Tuesday.

Moran started the foundation to give back to local charities. His daughter, Katy, gave away the checks at TJ Ribs on the S Acadian Thruway. The Cystic Fibrosis Foundation and JDRF Diabetes Foundation each received $25,000. Gaitway Therapeutic Horsemanship, which provides therapy for disabled kids and adults, received $60,000.

Gateway Transition Center was awarded $110,000. They provide services for kids with autism. Founder, Steve Whitlow, and his wife, Sharon, are very grateful for the donation. "Until you get the funding to do the ideas and make them come to fruition, it becomes very difficult,” said Steve Whitlow. “So this money has allowed us to do the things that we'd like to do to help the people that need help."

"He felt it was very important to give back to the community that had been so good to him,” Katy said of her father. “And so my family and my nieces and nephews and my children and the grandchildren that have been born are all thrilled that we can be a part of giving back to Baton Rouge."

Moran passed away in 2015, but his family continues to run the foundation. He was a philanthropist and cancer survivor that contributed to the construction of the Mary Bird Perkins Cancer Center.

