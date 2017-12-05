Woman shot in the leg during altercation on Ontario St.

A woman was taken to the hospital after she was shot in the leg during an altercation.

According to the Baton Rouge Police Department, the shooting happened in the 2700 block of Ontario Street on Tuesday, Dec. 5 at roughly 12:15 p.m.

Investigators learned that the woman was confronted by a group a girls who went to her home with the intention of fighting. During the altercation, an individual allegedly pulled out a gun and began shooting.

The woman was taken to the hospital by EMS. She is expected to survive her injury.

The identity of the suspect is unknown at this time.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a different shooting scene less than an hour before this incident. At this time the two cases do not appear to be related.

