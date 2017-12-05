Police investigating shooting on Ontario St.

One person was taken to the hospital with a moderate injury after a shooting in the 2700 block of Ontario Street.

According to emergency officials, the shooting happened Tuesday at roughly 12:15 p.m. on the street located near Chippewa Street.

The victim was reportedly found in the street. The condition of the victim is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with new information when it becomes available.

If you know anything about this incident, call Crime Stoppers at (225) 344-7867.

The Baton Rouge Police Department was called to a different shooting scene less than an hour before this incident. At this time the two cases do not appear to be related.

