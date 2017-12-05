Man dead, woman taken to hospital after an apparent attempted mu - WAFB 9 News Baton Rouge, Louisiana News, Weather, Sports

Man dead, woman taken to hospital after an apparent attempted murder-suicide, police say

BATON ROUGE, LA (WAFB) -

A man died and a woman is in the hospital in critical condition after an apparent murder-attempted suicide. 

According to emergency officials, the shooting happening in the 5400 block of Banyan Trace Drive, which is located off Hollywood Street near N. Foster Drive.

Reports indicate the shots were fired Tuesday morning at roughly 11:18 a.m. 

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm that the male victim was found dead at the scene. They believe he shot the woman before turning the gun on himself. 

Details are limited at this time. We will update this story with more information as soon as it becomes available. 

