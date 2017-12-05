Man dead, woman taken to hospital after apparent attempted murder-suicide

A man died and a woman is in the hospital in critical condition after an apparent attempted murder-suicide.

According to emergency officials, the shooting happened in the 5400 block of Banyan Trace Drive, which is located off Hollywood Street near N Foster Drive.

Reports indicate the shots were fired Tuesday morning at roughly 10:45 a.m.

Officials with the Baton Rouge Police Department confirm the man, identified as Daniel Johnson, 29, of St. Francisville, was found dead at the scene from a self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. They believe he shot his 34-year-old girlfriend before turning the gun on himself.

According to a family member, the victim is LaQuetra Pidgeon, a mother of three young kids. BRPD officials also later confirmed the identity of the woman shot.

It's the latest tragic case of domestic violence in the Capital City.

“We respond to these calls all the time,” said BRPD spokesman, Sgt. L’Jean McKneely.

While police are investigating to determine exactly what happened in this case, they believe the problem has likely been building for a while. “There’s been a history of some type of domestic violence, like some fussing and arguing between the individuals that has now ended in a shooting,” said McKneely.

NOW: @BRPD spokesman L’Jean McKneely calls the attempted murder suicide on Banyan Trace Drive a “tragedy all around.” He encourages those facing similar situations to seek help before it ends tragically. @WAFB pic.twitter.com/KhHbHnBsKF — Scottie Hunter WAFB (@ScottieWAFB) December 6, 2017

“It’s tragic all the way around,” said McKneely. “Families are affected by this.”

Police believe Johnson shot his lover during an argument, then shot himself. While neighbors did not want to be interviewed, one living right next door describes Pidgeon as a hardworking mother of three small kids.

The neighbor told WAFB’s Scottie Hunter she did not know much about the relationship, but admits hearing occasional arguing. But she says when she heard gunshots Tuesday, she knew something was wrong and immediately called police to check things out.

“And when we did we found both of them in the back room,” McKneely added.

McKneely says that call could possibly save the young mother’s life. The neighbor’s choice to speak up in a tense situation is exactly what he hopes others will do as well. “If neighbors and friends and loved ones don’t want to get directly involved, those are actions that you could take. You can call for police assistance and let us get involved,” he added.

McKneely says the department is working hard to tackle domestic violence in the capital area, but admits it's hard to predict. It's why he encourages anyone in a similar situation to get help. “Get the help and if you need police assistance, please call,” said McKneely.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in this case should contact the Violent Crimes Unit at 225-389-4869 or call Crime Stoppers at 225-344-7867.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.