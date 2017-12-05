OUR TURN: Sexual harassment in Louisiana government

It was just a matter of time before the wave of sexual harassment allegations sweeping our nation came to Louisiana State government. A member of the governor’s staff resigned after he was accused of misconduct. Interestingly, Louisiana government’s sexual harassment policies are inconsistent, and in some cases, they’re nonexistent.

RELATED: Governor's office employee resigns amid sexual harassment allegations

State Lawmakers have asked the Louisiana Legislative Auditor to study the policies to begin the process of updating them. Here’s an example of what we’re dealing with. In the state House of Representatives, staff members are subject to sexual harassment rules, but the lawmakers themselves are not.

Our legislature is still mostly a men’s club. Louisiana has relatively few lawmakers who are women. That became painfully clear last year when a representative actually proposed a bill to set restrictions on age and weight for exotic dancers.

RELATED: Lawmakers toss dollar bills over exotic dancer age limit

It’s obvious that consistent rules are needed. We support efforts to ensure that all workplaces that are free from harassment.

That's "Our Turn." Now, it's your turn. To comment on this segment or anything else, visit us on Facebook or send an email to yourturn@wafb.com.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.