Zachary police warn residents to lock car doors after rash of burglaries

Zachary police are warning residents to lock their car doors following a recent rash of vehicle burglaries. Authorities also recommend residents remove all valuables and keys from their vehicles when it's not in use.

Police say they received “numerous” reports of vehicle burglaries this week in the areas of Ramey Drive, Marshall Bond, English Turn and Oak Shadows. Investigators believe the burglaries are occurring between 1 a.m. and 4 a.m.

Authorities are investigating these car burglaries but are asking for the public’s help in solving the crimes. Anyone with any information about the burglaries is asked to call the detectives division of the Zachary Police Department at (225) 654-1905.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.