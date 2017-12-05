BRFD gives fire safety tips for cold weather

The Baton Rouge Fire Department wants to remind residents to stay safe as temperatures begin to drop.

First off, never use the oven or stove burners to heat your home.

Cold weather usually prompts people to buy space heaters or other devices to keep them warm. Curt Monte, a spokesman for BRFD, says when buying heating equipment always chose one that meets local fire and building codes. It also should have markings that it has been tested by an independent organization.

Remember to place all heaters, whether fueled by gas, liquid fuel or wood, at least three feet away from anything that can burn including furniture, bedding, clothing, pets, and people.

Fire officials say never leave space heaters on in an unattended room or when asleep. Also, never leave small children or pets unsupervised in a room with a space heater.

When using electric heaters, always check for fraying or splitting wires before using them. Never use extension cords, they can easily overheat.

As the cold weather approaches, have chimneys professionally inspected and cleaned if necessary. Use a sturdy protective screen while using a fireplace and only burn wood. Never burn paper, pine boughs or flammable liquids.

If using wood stoves, follow the manufacturers suggested installation recommendations and have a chimney connections and flues inspected before each season. Be sure to protect the floor from heat and hot coals.

