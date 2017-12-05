Derrius Guice says he will make NFL Draft decision after the bowl game

LSU running back Derrius Guice says he will not make a decision on the NFL draft "until after the bowl game" against Notre Dame.

The junior is expected to be selected in the first round of the 2018 NFL Draft if he leaves school early.

In Monday night's Instagram post, Guice said he was frustrated by a knee injury he dealt with throughout the season, saying, "no player wants to be injured or play injured. I did the best I could this year for my team."

He thanked coaches, teammates and loyal fans for helping him stay positive during the difficult time and said, "I’m finally 100% thank the lord."

Guice and the rest of the Tigers will face Notre Dame in the Citrus Bowl on New Year's Day.

