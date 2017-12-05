FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Rain today, cold tomorrow

A strong cold front is passing through the NW/Central parishes Tuesday morning. It will continue to slide southward into our area Tuesday afternoon and evening.

As a result, expect increasingly widespread coverage of rain (potentially an isolated thunderstorm, or two) significantly colder temperatures.

As of 9:00 a.m., our temperature at metro airport had already reached 73°. Our forecast takes Tuesday’s high into the upper 70°s, then the frontal passage brings in “sharply” colder air.

Colder “than normal” readings will extend through the rest of the week – into the weekend -- and rain chances will stay in our forecast Wednesday (50%); 20% - 30% coverage lingers Thursday.

By the end of the week, skies will clear; likewise, heading into the weekend and the early part of next week.

Mostly sunny conditions are forecast but staying quite cool – highs in the mid/upper 50°s; with early low temperatures hovering around freezing (32°) both Saturday and Sunday morning.

YOUR QUICKCAST:

TODAY: warm morning – dramatically falling temperatures this afternoon, widespread showers (isolated storms) 90% coverage; high of 78° (prior to the passage of the strong cold front)

TONIGHT: scattered showers – MUCH colder – a low of 43°

TOMORROW: cloudy, 40% - 50% rain coverage; north winds; VERY chilly – a high of only 50°

THURSDAY: mostly cloudy – still a few showers possible (20% - 30% coverage); a high of 51°

FRIDAY: party cloudy – staying very chilly; a high of 51°

SATURDAY: sunny skies – a “bit” warmer, a high of 57°

SUNDAY: more sunshine – staying unseasonably cool; a high of 55°

BOATERS FORECAST:

Coastal Waters: South winds, 10 – 15 knots; Seas, 3 – 4 feet; SMALL CRAFT ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM LATE TONIGHT THROUGH THURSDAY AFTERNOON

Inland Lakes: S – SW winds, 10 knots; Waves, 1 foot or less; SMALL CRAFT USE CAUTION IN EFFECT THIS EVENING …

TIDES FOR DECEMBER 6:

High Tide: none

Low Tide: 9:51 am -0.5

RECORD HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 5 … 84° (2013); 23° (2006)

NORMAL HIGH/LOW FOR DECEMBER 5 … 66°; 44°

SUNRISE: 6:47 am

SUNSET: 5:03 pm

