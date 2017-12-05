DA to present findings for officer-involved shooting death of Terrel Walker

District Attorney Hillar Moore has scheduled a press conference to release his findings for the investigation into the officer-involved shooting death of Terrel Walker.

The press conference is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 5.

The shooting happened at United Plaza Blvd. at Essen Lane on Sunday, Nov. 27.

The East Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff's Office reported the incident stemmed from an earlier incident in which two people were shot, leaving one dead.

Upon arrival to the scene deputies located 30-year-old April Peck, of Baton Rouge, in the roadway on Essen Lane suffering from multiple gunshots wounds. Peck was transferred to the nearby hospital where she was pronounced dead due to her injuries.

EBRSO said the first shooting happened around 5:35 p.m.

Sheriff's deputies say Walker, 48, of Baton Rouge, identified as the alleged shooter, pushed Peck out of a vehicle onto Essen Lane after shooting her. Walker was Peck's live-in boyfriend, according to authorities.

According to reports, Emergency Medial Services were flagged down to help Peck while in the roadway before deputies arrived to the scene.

According to White, two "Good Samaritans" also stopped and tried to help Peck, a doctor and a 17-year-old EMT in training. Walker then turned around in dark-colored Chevrolet Malibu, drove directly at the crowd of people trying to help the woman, and allegedly struck the 17-year-old and the EMS truck with his vehicle.

Walker then got out of his vehicle and started shooting at the 17-year-old, who sustained injuries, but is expected to recover. The third person injured by the vehicle is also expected to recover from injuries.

White said a search began and deputies saw a man believed to be Walker walking on Bluebonnet Boulevard near I-10. He added the deputies got out of their vehicles and ordered Walker to put his hands up. According to White, Walker pulled out a handgun, turned toward deputies and opened fire. He said the deputies then returned fire.

Col. Mike Edmonson, superintendent of Louisiana State Police, said Walker was dead when he arrived at the hospital. Officials added no deputies were hurt in the shootout. Troopers investigated the case.

