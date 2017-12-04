Not your average selfie: Louisiana plantation posts ‘haunted’ picture

The Myrtles Plantation in St. Francisville, Louisiana is heralded as one of the nation’s most haunted places. People travel from all over the world to spend the night in hopes of being spooked, whether by hearing or seeing something supernatural.

One group of women got their wish and documented it on camera in the form of a selfie.

On Monday, the haunted plantation posted a picture of some guests standing in front of a row of windows, with an unexpected photobomb.

“Not your average guest selfie…” the post read.

In a window behind the group of women appears to be a face.

What do you think? Is it the face of Chloe - the slave girl said to haunt the grounds, who has mysteriously appeared in several photographs over the years? Is it just a coincidental reflection off the window?

Was the face the unwelcome party, or the women who came to stay at Chloe's house?

