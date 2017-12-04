Chef John Folse to autograph cookbooks at Barnes & Noble locations Saturday

Chef John Folse has a slew of cookbooks he's all set to autograph this weekend at two Barnes & Noble locations this Saturday.

Folse will autograph all of his cookbooks on Saturday, December 9 at the Perkins Rowe location at 7707 Bluebonnet Blvd. from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m., then at the Citiplace location at 2590 Citiplace Court from 2 to 3:30 p.m.

Folse's cookbooks include:

Can You Dig It: Louisiana’s Authoritative Collection of Vegetable Cookery is Folse’s ode to vegetables. Over 950 pages in length with more than 600 vegetable-related recipes and countless brilliant images showcase Louisiana’s love affair with gardening and finally brings vegetables to their rightful place as culinary masterpieces worthy of center-of-the-plate prestige. At $59.95, Can You Dig It is a feast for the palate as well as the eyes.

Hooks, Lies & Alibis: Louisiana’s Authoritative Collection of Game Fish & Seafood Cookery is a tribute to Louisiana’s time-honored fish and seafood tradition and cuisine. Like Folse’s other legendary books, Hooks, Lies & Alibis begins with a look to the past by co-author Michaela York. Through and because of fishing, fast and fish days have been observed, countries and empires built, and New Worlds conquered. The retail price of Hooks, Lies & Alibis is $59.95.

After the Hunt: Louisiana’s Authoritative Collection of Wild Game & Game Fish Cookery explores hunting history from cave man through American colonization, capturing in words and recipes man’s insatiable appetite for wild game. After the Hunt retails for $55.95.

The Encyclopedia of Cajun & Creole Cuisine traces Louisiana’s culinary heritage through 300 years of heritage cooking. Each of the seven primary nations that settled Louisiana are featured, including Native America, France, Spain, Africa, Germany, England, and Italy. Historical text explains how these peoples arrived on Louisiana’s shores while sharing the culinary contributions of each nation. The Encyclopedia retails for $55.95.

For more information, contact Michaela York at michaelay@jfolse.com or Danling Gideon at danlingg@jfolse.com, or call 225-644-6000.

