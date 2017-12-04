Winter-like temperatures on the way for rest of week after cold front moves through Tuesday

We had a few passing showers during the day Monday, but more substantial rain arrives on Tuesday. The WAFB First Alert Forecast calls for mostly cloudy skies to persist, but it stays mainly dry through the night and into Tuesday morning. Look for a muggy sunrise start on Tuesday in the mid to upper 60s for the Capital City and be ready for pockets of fog for that morning commute.

While Tuesday morning should be dry for most of us, the afternoon will be a very different story. Our forecast has rain likely through the afternoon and into the evening with showers and thunderstorms. The good news is that we do not anticipate any strong to severe storms on Tuesday, but almost all of the WAFB region will get some rain. In fact, plan on 0.5” to 1.0” of rain for the day. That’s not enough to cause flooding concerns, but it could make for standing water on roads and slick streets for the evening drive home.

Our WAFB weather story for this week comes in two parts: a rainy string of days leading to a prolonged "winter-ish" chill.

The long-discussed cold front arrives Tuesday and that will deliver the rains. Before that front gets here though, midday and afternoon temperatures will climb into the 70s. Afternoon highs could be as much as 10° above the norm for early December. However, once the front gets through, temperatures will run below normal for the rest of the work week.

Although the front will push through the WAFB area by Tuesday evening, the First Alert Forecast maintains significant rain chances for the next two days, with 50 percent for Wednesday and 40 to 50 percent for Thursday. However, unlike our wet and warm Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday will be chilly, damp days without the thunder. And two-day rain totals for Wednesday and Thursday combined are unlikely to total as much as 0.5" around the area.

The big weather story for the latter half of the work week will be the arrival of winter-like temperatures!

Wednesday could well be one of those “upside-down“ temperature days, when the mornings are warmer than the afternoons. While sunrise temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 40s, daylight temperatures won’t reach the 50s for most of us. Then for Thursday, after a morning start near 40°, temperatures for metro Baton Rouge will likely top out around 50° to the low 50s for another chilly, damp day.

A pair of reinforcing cold fronts, one late Thursday and the other late Saturday or early Sunday, will drop temperatures down into the low to mid 30s for Friday, Saturday, and Sunday sunrises. Many neighborhoods, especially those north and east of Baton Rouge, will flirt with morning freezes on one or more of those three days.

We could see a few light, lingering showers early Friday morning, with skies clearing into Friday afternoon. After that cold start, Friday will see highs climb into the mid 50s. Saturday and Sunday will be a pair of mainly sunny days and that should generate highs in the upper 50s for both days after cold morning sun-ups in the low to mid 30s.

