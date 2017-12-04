Santa Claus to 'rock' Perkins Rowe during family-friendly Christmas event on Dec. 16

Santa Claus is set to rock Perkins Rowe during a Christmas event on Saturday, December 16.

Mrs. Claus will join Santa for the annual event that will include sing-alongs with the Baton Rouge Concert Band, strolling costumed carolers, free carriage rides, and children’s entertainment.

Santa Rocks The Rowe is scheduled from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. on December 16 in Perkins Rowe’s Town Square.

