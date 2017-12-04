Coyote Blues Lafayette abruptly shuts down overnight, employees had no notice

A well-known Mexican restaurant in Lafayette has gone out of business. Employees say they were given no notice.

KLFY reports Coyote Blues, located at 5741 Johnston St, in Lafayette shut down after its last customer left Saturday night, according to one employee who did not wish to be named.

A sign posted on the front door says the location is permanently closed.

“We are closed, Thank You Acadiana for 14 years of business.”

Jerry Corley, Operations Manager at Coyote Blues responded to our request for comment.

“After 14 wonderful years of operations in Lafayette, with 12 of them very profitable, company executives decided to close the store so it can be repositioned for a better utilization of its real estate value. We appreciate the community for all of its support.”

Since 2014, the company has closed several locations including the location in Baton Rouge, where employees there say they were given very little to no notice, as well.

Most of the concern from former employees is that the restaurant closed abruptly so near to Christmas and at the beginning of the month when bills are due, leaving them without jobs overnight and in less-than-ideal circumstances.

Copyright 2017 WAFB. All rights reserved.